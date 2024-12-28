Travelers beware: Severe weather forecast says storms, tornadoes and snow

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
Updated ·3 min read

Holiday travelers heading home this weekend could face severe weather in parts of the country, including an outbreak of tornados expected from the Southern Plains to the Southeast and an atmospheric river in the Northwest.

More than 6 million people were under tornado watches on Saturday in eastern Texas, much of Louisiana and parts of Mississippi. More serious tornado warnings (which are updated rapidly as threats appear and pass) were also issued in parts of Texas and Louisiana throughout the morning. That's after the last bout of severe weather that broke out in the area the day after Christmas. Severe storms and tornadoes are expected through Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

In Dermott, Arkansas, which was under a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday morning, forecasters said: "This destructive storm will contain baseball sized hail!"

On the other side of country, a deep low pressure system is expected to dump heavy rainfall over parts of the coastal Pacific Northwest, bringing with it threats of flash flooding in northern California and southern Oregon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, much of the country will have higher-than-usual temperatures this weekend, with highs that are 15-25 degrees above average, and lows 20-30 degrees above average for this time of year.

Severe storms in the South

The stormy weather hitting the South could bring tornadoes, heavy wind gusts and hail, the Weather Prediction Center said Saturday. Parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi were under tornado watches through 3 p.m. CT Saturday.

The ongoing thunderstorms from this week are expected to peak this weekend in south, according to AccuWeather. Rainfall alone might be enough to cause flash flooding in urban areas, AccuWeather said. Major cities facing severe weather on Saturday include Houston; New Orleans; Nashville; Jackson, Mississippi; and Birmingham, Alabama, the outlet said.

Storm activity will reach Alabama in the evening and overnight, with the central part of the state potentially vulnerable to tornadoes and up to 3 inches of rainfall. Be prepared for nighttime tornadoes, the weather service in Birmingham, Alabama, warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some tornadoes, if they do happen, could be potentially strong (EF2+), especially west of I-65 and south of I-22," it said.

As the storm shifts, AccuWeather said these cities could be impacted on Sunday: Atlanta; Charlotte; Charleston, West Virginia; Dover, Delaware; Richmond, Virginia; Bristol, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; and Jacksonville, Florida.

Storm to shift eastward Sunday

The northeast is also expected to see some freezing rain on Saturday, forecasters said.

"Any amount of ice could lead to dangerous travel" on Saturday morning, the weather service in New York said.

After hitting the Southeast on Saturday with thunderstorms and tornadoes, heavy rain and storm potential is set to shift to the East Coast on Sunday, the weather service said. Though the storm impact won't be as severe as in the South, AccuWeather said downpours and gusty winds could still impact visibility and travel in D.C., Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and New York City.

See weather forecast map

The National Weather Service's forecast for Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
The National Weather Service's forecast for Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.

Severe weather warnings and watches

Another atmospheric river in the Northwest

Flooding from heavy rainfall poses a threat in northern California and southern Oregon this weekend, the Weather Prediction Center said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's the latest in a "revolving door of mid-latitude cyclones propagating through the Pacific Northwest," the National Weather Service said.

Between 5 and 7 inches of rain are expected to fall through Sunday.

The Cascade and Rocky mountain ranges are also expecting between 1 and 3 feet of snowfall through Monday morning.

"Heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibility, and travel conditions may be very difficult to impossible," the weather service said.

(This story has been updated to add new information.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Severe weather, storms could impact holiday travelers across US

Latest Stories

  • Weekend travel headaches possible as storm rolls into B.C.

    Get ready for widespread rain and snow to kick off the final weekend of 2024 across British Columbia

  • Ample rain and warmth on deck for Ontario as storm systems rolls in

    Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes this weekend

  • Another storm aims for the West Coast, hazardous travel for some in B.C.

    Wind will take a backseat to rain and snow this time around in B.C.

  • Watch: Tiger shark hunts inches from beach in 'on-your-toes' moment

    Florida Keys Travel this week shared dramatic footage showing a tiger shark chasing a turtle to the beach as something to ponder the “next time you think about visiting the Florida Keys.” The company added: “The wild beauty of the ocean always keeps you on your toes…

  • Freezing rain threatens dangerous roads, sidewalks on Saturday

    Watching a threat of freezing rain for eastern Ontario and Quebec on Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Prairies to start 2025 with an impressive temperature divide

    A sharp divide between above-seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures will drape across the Prairies into the new year

  • Severe weather event impacts Friday and Saturday

    16 WAPT's Meteorologist Anthony Bordanaro has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

  • Active weekend ahead drags Gulf moisture into Ontario

    A storm system is moving toward the Great Lakes, bringing warm temperatures and heavy rain to southern Ontario this weekend. Gulf moisture will fuel the storm, resulting in significant rainfall on Sunday and Monday, along with a burst of warmth. Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal

  • Drizzling rain, blustery winds continue in B.C., another storm on the horizon

    There will be no break from British Columbia's stormy holidays as yet another system is set to track into the province, prolonging the blustery winds and precipitation that have been battering the coast

  • Strong to severe thunderstorms expected late Saturday

    Strong to severe thunderstorms expected late Saturday

  • Glowing Red Lava Fountains Erupt at Kilauea in Spectacular Christmas Display

    Red lava fountains erupted at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on the morning of Christmas Eve, December 24, as an eruption which began the day prior resumed.Footage released by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava fountains erupting on the Halema‘uma‘u crater floor.The volcano is one of the world’s most active, and has erupted dozens of times since 1952, according to the USGS. Credit: @USGSVolcanoes via Storyful

  • Duke Energy files to recover $1.1 billion in hurricane costs

    Severe storms this year forced major U.S. utilities to shut down or slow power plant operations. Duke, the largest utility covering North and South Carolina, said the hurricanes hit its service territories and ripped away miles of transmission lines and power poles, leaving tens of thousands of its customers without electricity. The company said that residential customers' monthly bills will increase by about $21 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in March 2025 compared to February 2025, and that storm costs will remain on bills through the end of February 2026.

  • Repair bill nearing $85M for Calgary Municipal Building

    The City of Calgary is continuing to pour big money into the building known as Big Blue or new city hall.Over the past decade, the city has committed nearly $85 million into repairing and modernizing the Calgary Municipal Building.In recent years, it seems like there's always a project going on somewhere in the building.Back in 2014, a city report warned that the building's deteriorating condition was an issue and that it required investment. Susan Specht is the manager of building infrastructur

  • Storms expected to hit wide swaths of US on busy travel weekend

    Storms are expected to hit a wide swath of the U.S. on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A stormy weather pattern will continue over the next few days across the northwestern U.S., with “heavy” rain expected in Northern California and in the Pacific Northwest,…

  • It would be Pierce County’s largest geoduck farm. Locals fought it. Now the state decides

    Taylor Shellfish Farms applied for permits to raise geoducks in the lagoon in 2014.

  • Dangerous tornado outbreak threatens parts of the U.S. through the weekend

    There is the risk of tornadoes developing across southern portions of the U.S. this weekend due to severe, widespread thunderstorm activity

  • Icebreaking operations in Labrador are underway to help ferry operations, says DFO

    The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Kopit Hopson 1752 is working this week along the coast of Labrador. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)An icebreaker continued work Friday along the Labrador coastline and the federal government is warning people to stay away for their own safety.The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Kopit Hopson 1752 is in the midst a three-day long operation around Lake Melville and is expected to conclude on Dec. 28."The icebreaker is in the area to support the year-end ferry operations

  • Endangered pygmy hippo born at Virginia zoo

    The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a newborn pygmy hippo just before the holidays, the zoo announced in a press release on Dec 24. The pygmy hippo parents, Iris and Corwin, gave birth to a third little girl in the past 4.5 years. "This is Iris and Corwin's 3rd calf in 4.5 years (all females), and their 2nd calf to arrive right before the holidays," the zoo said.

  • Windsor-Essex Christmas bird counters spot a rare blackbird — and a few different owls

    Christmas bird counts in the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas have so far turned up numerous owl sightings, a rare glimpse of a yellow-headed blackbird and a first-ever sighting of a sparrow common to the prairies.One birder, who has taken part in four counts so far this year, has seen five different species of owl. Namely, he's seen the tiny northern saw-whet owl, the stern-looking long-eared owl, the short-eared owl, the eastern screech owl and the mighty great horned owl. "In Windsor-Esse

  • Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, without power most of Christmas Day

    Snow and freezing rain led to ice build up on the power lines causing outages in parts of the community on Christams and Boxing Day.