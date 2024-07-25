Travelers at Buffalo Airport react to Southwest Airlines plan to get rid of open seating

Reuters

About 13,500 unionized hotel workers in four U.S. cities plan strike authorization votes next month as contract talks with Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Hyatt Hotels Corp stall, the union said. UNITE HERE, a union representing workers in hotels, casinos and airports across the U.S. and Canada, said the votes will begin the first week in August in Boston, San Francisco, Honolulu and Providence, Rhode Island. "We are getting ready," said Elena Duran, a server at Marriott's Palace Hotel in San Francisco.