Travelers at Buffalo Airport react to Southwest Airlines plan to get rid of open seating
Southwest Airlines is getting ready to assign your seat. The airline announced it will change its open seating policy.
DALLAS (AP) — Goodbye, cattle call.
The Engelgaus were relocating from Hawaii when their French Bulldog died from overheating at Honolulu Airport and on an Alaska Airlines plane.
The Qsuite Next Gen will debut in 2025.
In some places, tipping at a restaurant can be considered offensive.
The figure included more than £50,000 for two days on the Royal Train.
About 13,500 unionized hotel workers in four U.S. cities plan strike authorization votes next month as contract talks with Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Hyatt Hotels Corp stall, the union said. UNITE HERE, a union representing workers in hotels, casinos and airports across the U.S. and Canada, said the votes will begin the first week in August in Boston, San Francisco, Honolulu and Providence, Rhode Island. "We are getting ready," said Elena Duran, a server at Marriott's Palace Hotel in San Francisco.
They're getting rid of this 50-year mainstay.
JetBlue is beginning service out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport starting in 2025, the airline announced Wednesday.
The backlash against overtourism has swept across Europe in recent months as some locals say their cities have become unliveable.
The five-day state visit in late autumn 2023 involved travel costs of £166,557.
In Japan, overtourism and the weak yen have prompted restaurants to consider the merits of differential pricing for tourists.
U.S. regulators are investigating why Delta Air Lines failed to recover as quickly as other airlines from a global technology breakdown and whether Delta's treatment of passengers stranded by canceled and delayed flights violated federal rules.
American Airlines on Thursday cut its annual profit forecast, citing its previous sales and distribution strategy that drove away corporate travelers and hit its revenue. The Texas-based airline also highlighted an excess capacity in the domestic market that has undermined the industry's pricing power. Under the previous strategy, American sought to rework its contracts with corporate travel agencies and customers, cutting perks and discounts.
(Reuters) -Delta Air Lines is making progress in restoring its services from a global cyber outage and would resume normal operations Thursday, CEO Ed Bastian said. Bastian raised some eyebrows, however, for traveling to Paris on Wednesday for the start of the Summer Olympics later this week even as the airline grapples with the disruptions. Delta is the official airline of the U.S. Olympic Team.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is increasing its oversight over Southwest Airlines after a series of recent close calls and other incidents. In recent months, the airline has dealt with several safety incidents, including flights that have descended to a low altitude too early, The Associated Press reported. In an emailed statement to The Hill,…
In the summer, Antartica can feel like Athens, with more than 100,000 visitors each year. Evading that traffic is the key to having an authentic South Pole experience.
A plane carrying 19 people crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday, July 24, according to local police, killing all but one aboard.Those on board were all employees of Saurya Airlines, police said. The plane was bound for Pokhara for maintenance, they said.The survivor was said to be the pilot, according to the Associated Press, citing a doctor at Kathmandu Medical College Hospital.This footage was captured by Saroj Neupane, who said that it shows emergency services at the scene. Credit: Saroj Neupane via Storyful
EasyJet’s CEO Johan Lundgren said the company was “on track to deliver another record-breaking summer.”