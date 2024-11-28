Travelers find luck flying on Thanksgiving to celebrate with families

CBC

The Independent Investigations Office says it's probing the case of a Mountie being shot and injured by a fellow RCMP officer near the village of Midway in B.C.'s West Kootenay region.An RCMP spokesperson said one of its officers was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the incident, which occurred during the arrest of two people in a suspected stolen vehicle.According to police, Kelowna RCMP identified a suspicious Ford F-350 pickup truck around 10:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday and began fol