Travelers Have Narrow Escape as Car Careens Off Wet Road in Oregon

Oregon State Police issued a warning to drivers on February 3 after a car with balding tires careened off a wet road, narrowly missing emergency crews and travelers at the side of the road.

Footage posted by police shows the car sliding off the rain-soaked road and hitting a slope before overturning. Police said a trooper, ODOT personnel, and travelers standing at the side of the road “had a near miss with disaster,” but no one was injured, including the driver who crashed.

Police warned drivers to use caution in bad weather, make sure vehicles are maintained, and slow down and move over when they see emergency vehicles on the side of the road. Credit: Oregon State Police via Storyful