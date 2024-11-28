Travelers relieved after I Street Bridge reopens to traffic
The bridge is a swing bridge, allowing boats to pass through underneath. On Wednesday afternoon, it was stuck in its swung-open position, halting traffic and trains.
The driver of a Toyota Camry decked out with Christmas lights is turning heads throughout Waterloo region because of the car's display of lights. And despite a warning from police, he says he plans to keep the lights shining bright.Shawn Permauloo of Paris, Ont., says the goal of the light show has been to bring joy to those who catch a glimpse of the flashy car."I saw the trend on TikTok and we actually did my brother's Acura last year but we didn't drive it around, we just plugged it in on the
Three people were killed and one seriously injured early Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck crashed and caught fire in Northern California.
The Independent Investigations Office says it's probing the case of a Mountie being shot and injured by a fellow RCMP officer near the village of Midway in B.C.'s West Kootenay region.An RCMP spokesperson said one of its officers was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the incident, which occurred during the arrest of two people in a suspected stolen vehicle.According to police, Kelowna RCMP identified a suspicious Ford F-350 pickup truck around 10:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday and began fol
Police are searching for man who they say opened fire at several vehicles and stole a car on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Tuesday.In a news release on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the man is considered armed and dangerous and is not yet in custody.Sgt. Ted Dongelmans, of the OPP's highway safety division, said police received several 911 calls shortly after 5 a.m. that reported that a male was seen on foot on the highway shooting at vehicles in the eastbound lanes near Dixie Road.
Big changes to the global EV market are taking a toll on car companies like Ford and GM.
DETROIT (AP) — While sales of electric vehicles surge in China, adoption of more environmentally friendly vehicles is stumbling in the United States and Europe as carmakers and governments struggle to meet years-old promises about affordability and charging stations.
The discovery of human remains inside a vehicle found in a Georgia pond may be linked to a New York couple who disappeared in 1980, according to police.
Alexis Garcia, 28, is charged with two counts of murder
Deputy Ignacio Diaz succumbed to his injuries following the Nov. 21 crash that killed two colleagues, authorities said
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — One person is dead and 13 others were rushed to New Zealand hospitals after a bus carrying international tourists collided with two other vehicles on a rural highway Wednesday.
Kenneth from Denver writes, “What’s driving you crazy? Hello Mr Jayson, I watch you and the channel 7 news every morning because I trust you and your reporting..."
MEXICO CITY/DETROIT (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plan to slap a 25% tax on all imports from Mexico and Canada could strike the bottom lines of U.S. automakers, especially General Motors, and raise prices of SUVs and pickup trucks for U.S. consumers. GM leads the automakers that export cars from Mexico to North America.
As Russia's war effort fuels economic growth and drives up wages, air travel has been on the rise too, with Russians defying Western sanctions by heading to domestic holiday spots or "friendly" countries where they are still welcome. However, just as soaring government spending on the war in Ukraine is fuelling a consumer spending boom and more and more people chose to spend the extra cash on travel, Russia's civil aviation sector is struggling to take advantage of booming demand. Russia just does not have enough planes.
FEATURE: From all-new plug-in Porsches to the highly-anticipated electric Range Rover – plus a whole new family of EVs from Jaguar – these are the new electric cars we’re looking forward to
“BMW will be the first premium automaker to produce EVs and batteries in Mexico.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that, if Donald Trump fulfills his pledge to end the federal $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, his state will implement a rebate for electric car purchases to take its place. The catch: The proposed rebate could be designed to leave out Tesla, which is run by Elon Musk. “This is insane,” tweeted the MAGA billionaire and Trump ally, who has called for an end to all government subsidies, following the announcement.
(Bloomberg) -- From Tesla chargers in the ancient alleys that surround the Forbidden City in Beijing to lonely highway rest stops with charging posts in the western deserts, signs of the electrification of China’s transport fleet — and the demise of gasoline — are everywhere.Most Read from BloombergIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasIn Kansas City, a First-Ever
Buying a new car can cost a lot of money -- and it's important to protect that investment long after you drive the car off the lot. While that new car smell is amazing, keeping your car looking and...
China has invested at least $1.4 billion in the nearby country’s auto plants.