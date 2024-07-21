Travelers still facing issues after Friday's tech outage
Airlines and travelers are still dealing with the fallout from Friday’s tech outage.
Air Canada has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars to a family from Nova Scotia after their trip home from India became a nightmare. Global’s Ella MacDonald has the details.
TORONTO — A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals, backed up border crossings and even upended coffee orders in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be on the mend.
A Microsoft cloud services outage forced airlines to ground flights across the US, causing travel disruptions on late on July 18 through to July 19.Footage filmed by Scott Sanders shows screens at the Seattle
Air travelers became the face of the widespread technology outage Friday as they posted pictures on social media of crowds of people stranded at airports in Europe and the United States.
A global tech outage led to cancelled flights, delays, and payment processing issues in Nova Scotia and around the world Friday.The Halifax International Airport Authority said there were disruptions to multiple airlines, including Porter Airlines in Canada, and several different airlines in the United States.But the Halifax airport said its online flight status board, which had been experiencing issues, was up and running again by late morning. Passengers, however, were still being urged to che
A global technology outage caused disruptions around the world Friday morning, leading to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.
A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air on Friday after a faulty software update disrupted companies and services around the world. Here's how you could be impacted.
A global internet outage is affecting flights at Boston's Logan International Airport.
Major airlines, banks, hospitals, and retailers are experiencing widespread disruptions linked to an IT outage.
CBC Toronto is working to figure out how the IT issue is affecting the GTA Friday morning. This story will be updated with the latest information as we gather it.Porter Airlines has cancelled flights until noon and some hospital patients are experiencing delays Friday as Toronto grapples with the effects of a worldwide IT issue. The city's 911 and paramedic services are working as they should, and the TTC said its signal and safety systems are fully operational. If anything changes, the transit
