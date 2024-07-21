Travelers still facing issues after Friday's tech outage

CBC

CBC Toronto is working to figure out how the IT issue is affecting the GTA Friday morning. This story will be updated with the latest information as we gather it.Porter Airlines has cancelled flights until noon and some hospital patients are experiencing delays Friday as Toronto grapples with the effects of a worldwide IT issue. The city's 911 and paramedic services are working as they should, and the TTC said its signal and safety systems are fully operational. If anything changes, the transit