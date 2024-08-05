Travelers "turn to us, we try to help": Tulsan serves at U.S. Embassy in Paris
Travelers "turn to us, we try to help": Tulsan serves at U.S. Embassy in Paris
Travelers "turn to us, we try to help": Tulsan serves at U.S. Embassy in Paris
As John Oliver recapped the Paris Olympics and the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, Donald Trump provided some baffling fodder. The comedian opened this weekend’s episode of Last Week Tonight with a clip of the Republican candidate’s “disastrous appearance” before the National Association of Black Journalists, where he made unintelligible statements about Vice President Kamala …
Former President Trump called United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain a “stupid person” on Sunday, deepening a divide between his camp and the union while promising to revitalize the industry if reelected. Trump said in a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo first aired on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the auto industry will be…
Republican Voters Against Trump's Sarah Longwell talked about the "vibes" being given off by the GOP vice presidential candidate.
The longtime Democratic strategist also taunted Trump with a date and location for when Kamala Harris should debate him on Fox News.
Sarah Longwell, who launched the Republican Voters Against Trump initiative in 2020, said "people should be more offended" by Trump's egocentric reaction.
Trump considered ‘never going back home to the First Lady’ after Michaelah Montgomery gave him a kiss at fast-food restaurant in April, he says
It's "part of an authoritarian dynamic," said Timothy Snyder.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday claimed former President Trump is to blame for Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s (D) popularity after he endorsed Shapiro’s GOP Republican opponent in 2022. Christie, who launched an unsuccessful bid for the GOP presidential nomination last year, said he thinks Shapiro should be Vice President Harris’s pick for…
The Fox News host's recent criticism of the vice president had some people on social media scratching their heads.
A teenager with Down syndrome recently made travelers stranded at KCI Airport smile with free hugs. The ex-president thinks people like him are a drain on society. | Opinion
Nancy Pelosi was asked if Donald Trump had messed up in selecting JD Vance. She responded by calling it a "great choice" and laughing.
CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump says he is pulling out of a scheduled September debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC and wants them to face off on Fox News, making it increasingly unlikely that the candidates will confront each other on stage before the November election.
Republican strategist Alex Vogel and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona discuss their individual takes on Donald Trump bailing on the ABC debate with Kamala Harris and instead proposing a debate on Fox News.
Our state has a proud tradition of standing up for what is right and holding our leaders accountable. | Opinion
Dozens of well-known Republicans including a couple of former Trump White House staffers have switched allegiance to endorse Kamala Harris in the latest blow for Donald Trump.The Harris presidential campaign on Sunday launched a “Republicans for Harris” drive, which it says already has the public endorsement of almost 30 Republican moderates who reject “the chaos, division and violence of Donald Trump and his Project 2025 Agenda.”They include former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Gr
OTTAWA — In a bid to import what some might call American-style politics, the Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre "weird" with a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
An Illinois deputy sheriff who killed a woman in her own home is part of what law enforcement officials and experts call America’s legion of “wandering officers” who drift from police department to police department – sometimes even after having been fired, forced to resign or convicted of a crime.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump rejected Saturday a defense effort to dismiss the indictment on claims that he was prosecuted for vindictive and political purposes.
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria examines what former President Donald Trump actually believes.
Former President Trump invoked Vice President Harris in his latest attack over the gag order in his hush-money case, alleging that her campaign is leveraging the order against him. “Can anybody believe that I am still under a harsh Gag Order, placed on me by a Highly Conflicted, Unelected, and Acting New York Judge,” he…