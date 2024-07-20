Travelers voice concerns after IT outage
People spread throughout the BWI Airport, some sleeping due to flight delays and cancellations, and many saw on their phones checking updates trying to make changes. Major airlines issued a waiver that was supposed to make it easier for people to change their travel plans. But when speaking with Chris Kimes, who has been in Baltimore for a week long training for work, he says he didn't have much luck when trying to change his route getting back home to Nevada.