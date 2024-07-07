Travis Barker Says He’s ‘So Proud’ to Have His Son Landon Join Him on Tour with Blink-182 (Exclusive)

The drummer spoke exclusively with PEOPLE at his new wellness experience, Run Travis Run, on July 6

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Travis Barker and son Landon Barker

Travis Barker is ready for tour to be a family affair!

While speaking exclusively with PEOPLE at his inaugural "run and wellness experience," Run Travis Run, on Saturday, July 6, the Blink-182 drummer, 48, revealed that he is “so proud” to have son Landon Barker join him and his bandmates as a guest artist on some of their upcoming tour dates.

“He was at home rehearsing the last few days and I got to see him,” the Barker Wellness founder said of the 20-year-old at the Los Angeles event, which included a 5K run, plus other wellness offerings.

“I've been helping him with music, while I'm home, here and there,” he added of Landon. “So yeah, I'm really proud of him.”

At his Run Travis Run event, which was hosted at the Kia Forum ahead of a Blink-182 show, Barker had the support of other members of his family — including wife Kourtney Kardashian and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya

Travis and Kardashian, 45, share a 8-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, and each have three children from previous relationships. Kardashian shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares Landon, Atiana and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Both Atiana, 25, and Kardashian were spotted at the Run Travis Run event wearing — like host Travis — all-black athletic wear.

The Poosh founder was by her husband's side throughout the pre-concert wellness event, which Travis started as part of his ongoing goal to “get people outside.” The couple also packed on the PDA as they got active, sharing a smooch among the event participants.

Olivia Wong/Getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at Run Travis Run in L.A. on July 6

The idea behind Run Travis Run — which will also take place in Queens, New York, on Sunday, July 21 — is that running doesn't have to be intimidating. "I don't want it to be discouraging," Travis told PEOPLE ahead of the L.A. event.

“It should just be fun, and I feel like everyone can get out and do 5Ks,” he added. “Even if they see this, and they don't run it, maybe it motivates them to get outside.”

The "All the Small Things" rocker also told PEOPLE that wellness is what he and wife Kardashian initially bonded over.

"One of the main reasons we were so close is because we would always work out together, run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship," Barker said of the reality star, whom he wed in 2022.

“We were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all,” he continued, adding, “It's amazing to be with someone that has the same love for wellness.”



