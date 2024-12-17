Travis Hunter’s Fiancée Leanna Lenee Reveals 'The Real Reason' She Once Said He Wasn't Her Type

"I did not mean attractiveness," Lenee said in a TikTok video on Monday

Travis Hunter's fiancée Leanna Lenee is speaking out after being criticized on social media.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Monday, Dec. 16, Lenee addressed negative remarks she's received about their relationship online after previously stating that the college football star wasn't her type.



Lenee, who said Hunter gave her "permission" to address the backlash, explained that he DMed her before they started dating. However, she didn't respond for two months.

Although some have speculated that she ignored him until she found out he was an all-star athlete, she explained, "That is not true at all. The real reason [is] because he DMed me when he had a girlfriend."

She added that the name of Hunter's then-girlfriend was in his social media bio at the time, so Lenee knew he was in a relationship.

"I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don't do home-wrecking, I'm not a sidepiece, I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman 'cause I would never want it done to me."

The influencer clarified to her 365,000 followers that when she previously said Hunter wasn't her type, "I did not mean attractiveness."

"I don't have a physical type. Period," she continued. "No two men that I've previously dated look the same," revealing that her exes included White, Latin and Black men.

She added that looks "or what they can give me" do not matter. Instead, she looks at "who they are as a person. How they honor God and how they treat the people around them."

Travis Hunter/Instagram Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee

"So when I said he wasn't my type, I meant because he was younger than me. I never dated anybody younger than me, and he had cheated on his girlfriend. I don't know if your type is cheater but mine isn't. So no, he wasn't my type at first off of those two things."

Still, she said she ultimately gave Hunter a chance because she was "attracted to him." As she got to know him, she learned "he's a truly phenomenal and wonderful human being. And that's why we're still together to this day."

Earlier Monday, the Heisman winner defended Lenee against critics, stating in part, "I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl's been with me for five years. Y'all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man."

He later added, "Y'all hate on me and then y’all go hate on my girl. I feel the same pain that she feel. We're unseperable [sic], we’re with each other. If she hurting, of course I'm going to be hurting."



