Travis And Jason Kelce Reveal The Hilariously Repetitive Gifts They Got Their Mom Each Year As Kids

Celebrity brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have revealed the Christmas gifts they used to give their mom every year as kids — and how she eventually spoke up.

On Tuesday’s episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Jason Kelce detailed their years of uninspired gift-giving.

“Mom, Donna Kelce, had to deal with Christmas upon Christmas of the exact same gifts,” he said on the Christmas Eve episode, which featured his wife, Kylie Kelce, as a special guest.

Before the former NFL center could name the presents that he and his brother used to give their mom, Kylie Kelce spilled the beans. “Earrings and candles,” she interjected.

“And pistachio nuts,” Jason Kelce quickly added, remember that they gave her the same gifts “our whole childhood before we were in high school.”

But apparently Donna Kelce could only handle the repetitive gift-giving for so long, as Jason Kelce recalled her gently telling her boys to put a new spin on things.

“She said, ‘You know, guys, you don’t have to give me the same thing every single Christmas,’” he stated.

“Yeah, but what do you get a mom that has everything she ever needs?” joked Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out the “New Heights” episode below.

