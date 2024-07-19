Travis and Jason Kelce team up with General Mills to create Kelce Mix Cereal: Here's what it is

Kelce Mix Cereal combines the brothers' top three favorite cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and Reese's Puffs, according to General Mills.

The Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, already have one successful product in their hit podcast "New Heights." Now, they've teamed up with General Mills on something they hope fans will eat up.

On an episode of "New Heights" released in December 2023, the Kelces power ranked their top cereals. General Mills announced Friday the Kelces will take on the role of co-creators of their own cereal called Kelce Mix Cereal, a combination of some of their favorite cereals.

In addition to the cereal mix, customers can also get four different limited-edition Kelces' Pick collectible boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and Reese's Puff cereals, which feature the brothers on the packaging.

The Kelce Mix Cereal, as well as the collectible boxes, will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in September, according to the news release.

As part of the promotion for the new items, the Kelce brothers attended General Mills' Cereal Training Camp for a content series that will be coming soon to online, TV and social channels. The training camp featured the Kelces competing in challenges such as the Cinnadust sprayer and the Lucky Charms Marshmallow Mission, according to General Mills.

“Our brands have always brought families together at the breakfast table, so it’s been special to work with Jason and Travis who grew up eating our cereals themselves and could channel their inner child when competing," said Brandon Tyrrell, Senior Manager of Brand Experience for Family Favorites cereals at General Mills, in the news release.

"We hope this collab inspires our fans to think about their own all-time cereal creations while they enjoy more togetherness over a bowl of Kelce Mix.”

“The only thing Travis and I know more about than football is cereal — so we’re honored to take home the victory and consider ourselves officially inducted into cereal culture with Kelce Mix," said Jason Kelce in the news release.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Travis, Jason Kelce team up with General Mills for new cereal mix