Travis Kelce Asks Chiefs Assistant to Call His Mom to Get Mac and Cheese in Hilarious Throwback Video

"Tell her that I don't want the macaroni and cheese with the regular noodles. I want the gnocchi," the tight end says in a "greatest hits" clip shared by his team

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce in 2023

Travis Kelce is a man of taste.

In honor of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's 35th birthday on Oct. 5, the football team's official Instagram account has been sharing lots of Kelce content — including a particularly delicious clip.

The throwback Reel features snippets of Travis, captioned, "No better day to pull out some of @killatrav’s greatest hits 🎙️." The video starts with Travis — sporting a longer hairstyle at the time — requesting a Chiefs assistant on the sidelines to call his mom, Donna Kelce, about what he wants for dinner.

"Can you call my mother for me from that phone right there?" Travis asks. The assistant tells the football player he doesn't know if he can "use it from the sideline."

Nevertheless, Travis continues, "and tell her that I don't want the macaroni and cheese with the regular noodles. I want the gnocchi."

He then wonders aloud how to pronounce the pasta shape, going back and forth with the assistant about how to properly say it, incorrectly settling on "ganache."

"I'll get right on that," the assistant deadpans.

"Yeah, not the regular noodles," Travis says one more time. "The ganache noodles."

Christian Petersen/Getty Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce in 2023

Fans were thrilled to see the gnocchi clip resurrected. "LMFAOOOO 😂 the Mac and cheese," one user wrote. "😂Ms. Kelce is going to be mystified by what noodle he wants," another person joked. "This is the best thing I think I've seen in such a long time," a third fan commented.

Donna is no stranger to feeding hungry football players. She previously spoke with PEOPLE about Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's voracious appetites growing up. Jason, 36, previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2011 until his retirement following the 2023-2024 season.

"They ate a lot," Donna said of her kids in October 2023. "They could sit down and eat an entire chicken in high school each — not together; each one of them could finish a chicken."

She added that she would constantly need to buy milk since her sons drank it every day, and there was no chance of leftovers sticking around. "Even if you put your name on it and put a rubber band around the carton," it would be devoured, Donna said.



Barry Brecheisen/Getty Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce in 2023

Donna is also known for her cookie recipe, which she famously made for Jason and Travis ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl when the Eagles and Chiefs faced off in Arizona.

