Travis Kelce Attends Second Taylor Swift Show in London After a Month Apart

On Saturday, Taylor Swift took the stage again in London’s Wembley Stadium for the second night of her Eras Tour at the massive arena. It was also the second night her boyfriend Travis Kelce put in an appearance after a month apart. Fans caught a glimpse of Kelce entering the venue wearing a white shirt and backwards baseball cap plus a pair of sunglasses.

Swift has been touring internationally with her show while Kelce has been busy with various obligations state side. The last place the couple convened was Nantes, France, where the NFL star took in a show with their mutual friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. He and Swift then went on a romantic trip to Lake Como before their long separation.

It seems like Kelce is trying to make up for lost time. He was first seen at the show at Wembley on Friday night. During the performance, Swift sang “But Daddy I Love Him” and “So High School,” the latter of which is supposedly about the Kansas City Chiefs player.

During that mashup, lights flashed in red and gold, which fans interpreted as a shout out to his team’s colors.

The bracelet lights are flashing RED & YELLOW during “But Daddy I Love Him & So High School” 😍 I love their love! #LondonTSTheErastour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/mVpuGBRIwN — Megan Mione | 06 Swiftie (@meganmione) June 21, 2024

In another video shared by fans, Kelce can be seen smiling as Swift sang the lyrics, “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring / And said, ‘Marry me, Juliet / You’ll never have to be alone.’”

Early the following morning Swift went Instagram official with her man. She posted a shot of the two of them on her timeline with Prince William and his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝@princeandprincessofwales,” she wrote in the caption. William was celebrating his birthday that evening and shared his own photo from backstage as well.

“Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour,” he wrote on a sweet selfie with the pop star.

