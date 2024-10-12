Travis Kelce and Brother Jason Appear in Hilarious Photoshopped “Notting Hill” Poster After Film Conversation on Podcast

The brothers replace Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in a hilarious version of the film's iconic poster

Gabriella Ricciardi/MLB Photos via Getty; MCA/Courtesy Everett Collection Jason and Travis Kelce, Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant

Travis and Jason Kelce are converted Notting Hill fans!



Travis, 35, and Jason, 36, are the subjects of a funny photoshopped image of the iconic Notting Hill film poster after the pair recently discussed the movie on their New Heights podcast.

In the photo, which was posted on the podcast's official Instagram page on Friday, Oct. 11, Jason’s face is blown up on a movie poster on a wall, matching that of Julia Robert’s character Anna Scott in the original film poster.

Travis’s face, meanwhile, is then photoshopped onto that of Hugh Grant’s character in the film, William Thacker, as he appears to walk by Jason’s poster.

The hilarious image was accompanied by a clip of Travis giving his review of the 1999 film on the latest episode of the brothers' podcast, which was released on Oct. 9.

“Travis watched Notting Hill and gave his best attempt at a solo movie review 😂 (SWIPE),” the caption read.

While speaking about the film, Travis reflected on meeting lead actress Roberts, 56, at his girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert over the summer.

"I like watching films with people that I've met and I know," he said on the podcast. "I watched Hugh Grant in, um ... oh, what's ... Julia Roberts ... Nottingham Hill? I watched that one. I enjoyed it."

Getty(3) Travis met 'Notting Hill' star Roberts at his girlfriend Taylor Swift's concert in June

Someone off camera then corrected him on the title of the movie, as Jason then asked, "Did you? What's it about?"

Travis laughed as he then attempted to describe the movie. "It's about ... see, this is why I'm not a good movie [person]," he said, before sharing a brief synopsis of the film.

The Kansas City Chiefs player's meeting with Roberts took place at Swift's third and final show at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 30.

In a viral video posted on X (formerly Twitter) from the concert, Travis was spotted with the Oscar winner laughing and chatting. Deaf artist and former contestant on Squid Game: The Challenge, Jackie Gonzalez, later shared an Instagram clip of her reading Travis and Roberts' lips at the show.

Gonzalez claimed that Roberts said to Travis, "I'm so unusually happy for you guys, and I don't mean to make you nervous, but it makes me so happy."



Read the original article on People.