The Blank Space singer thrilled fans during a Grammys acceptance speech on Sunday when she announced her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, would be released on 19 April. During a press conference at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night, the American footballer told reporters that the new songs are "unbelievable". "I have heard some of it, yes, and it's unbelievable, I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," he said.