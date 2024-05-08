Travis Kelce cast in Ryan Murphy’s FX horror, ‘Grotesquerie’

And it’s another touchdown for Travis Kelce’s television career as the Super Bowl champ joins the cast of Ryan Murphy’s “Grotesquerie” in his first major acting role.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, will act alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville in the FX horror show. Deadline was the first to report the casting.

Kelce on Tuesday night shared Nash-Betts’ video from the set. In it, the “Claws” alum, 54, says, “Guys, guess who I’m working with on ‘Grotesquerie,’” then pans to the laughing NFL star.

“Steppin’ into new territory with Niecy!” says Kelce.

The role isn’t the first foray into acting for the “New Heights” podcast co-host. He previously checked that off his career bucket list with a cameo in 2020’s “Moonbase 8,” followed by a hosting gig at “Saturday Night Live” early last year.

Though he’s now in a globetrotting love story with Taylor Swift, Kelce also previously starred in the short-lived reality dating series, “Catching Kelce.”

The news comes on the heels of Kelce being tapped to host “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” — Amazon Prime Video’s spinoff of “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?”

“Grotesquerie” is one of nine upcoming projects from Emmy winner and master executive producer Murphy, 58. The brain behind “Glee” and “American Horror Story” is also currently working on the series “American Sports Story,” a miniseries based on “A Chorus Line” and another limited series about German starlet Marlene Dietrich.