Travis Kelce Was "Cautious" Revealing Taylor Swift Relationship Since She's Under "Such a Microscope"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating just over a year ago, and were pretty public from the jump thanks to Travis making his feelings known on New Heights. MEMORIES:

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅



New episode premieres NOW!



Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

But the pair tried to keep their relationship relatively private (despite rampant speculation), to the point where Travis initially didn't even tell his brother Jason Kelce.

“I think he was very cautious about even telling me or anybody,” Jason explained during the The Pivot Podcast. “Because the reality is, [Taylor] is under such a microscope. I think that they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to peoples’ privacy. And I think they’re still trying to do that. And, like, even now, I want to be respectful of them. And I don’t want anybody to feel like … I’m violating some type of private relationship, right? It’s really not my place to speak on their relationship. But he is my brother and I’m very happy for him.”

As a reminder, Taylor told TIME Magazine (during her casual person of the year profile) about their early days of dating, saying “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Obviously a full timeline is in order at this point, so...

