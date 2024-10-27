Travis Kelce Celebrated on National Tight End Day by the Kansas City Chiefs — See Their Tribute!

The athlete is considered one of the best tight ends in the NFL

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Travis Kelce in 2024

National Tight End Day is another reason to celebrate Travis Kelce!

The Kansas City Chiefs gave a special shout-out to the offensive player, 35, on Sunday, Oct. 27 — a date recognized by the NFL as National Tight End Day, per NBC Los Angeles.

"Can’t celebrate National Tight End Day without TE1 💯," the Chiefs' Instagram account captioned their post, which featured a clip of Kelce walking on the sidelines of the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium.

Kelce wore a matching black and white set, including a bowling shirt that channeled the late Las Vegas icon Elvis Presley. He finished the ensemble with sunglasses and his hair combed back.

Fans shared their love for Kelce in the comments section of the post, with one calling the athlete, "The goat" — a.k.a. "the greatest of all time."

"VIVAAAAAA LAS VEGAS!!!! LET’S GOOOOO! ❤️💛," another said. One more added: "LETS GET THAT FIRST TD TODAY TOO!!!! 🐐🐐🐐🐐," referring to Kelce's slow start to the NFL season.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Travis Kelce in 2024

The unofficial holiday originated in 2018 and celebrates players such as Brock Bowers, George Kittle, Dallas Goedert and Jake Ferguson, to name a few.

Kelce is considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time. The Ohio native finished the 2023-2024 football season with "93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns," according to NBC News.

Heading into Week 8, however, Kelce has yet to score a touchdown this season. He addressed his slow start to the season during the Sept. 25 episode of New Heights after a clip of him appearing frustrated went viral.

"I've had a lot of catches in this league, man. I'm not worried about, you know, the catches and the yards and all of that. I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way. I mean, who doesn’t?" Kelce said at the time.

He remained optimistic, though, despite the lack of touchdowns on his part. “As long as we're winning football games, we're good to go, baby," Kelce said.



Michael Owens/Getty Travis Kelce in 2024

Kelce has been playing with the Chiefs since 2013, when he was selected in the third-round of the NFL draft that year.

Throughout his career, he has been a Super Bowl Champion three times and has been part of the Pro Bowl for 9 seasons in a row from 2015 to 2023.

He also holds the record for career postseason receptions at 165, set the record for single-season receiving years by a tight end in 2020 and became the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 yards in 2023, among other impressive statistics.



