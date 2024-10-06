Travis Kelce Celebrates His Birthday with Brother Jason, Patrick Mahomes and More at Kansas City Theater

The Chiefs tight end celebrated his 35th birthday with friends and family after hosting his annual Kelce Car Jam

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Travis Kelce 87 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce marked his 35th birthday with plenty of loved ones by his side!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated his special day on Saturday, Oct. 5, in Kansas City, Mo. after hosting his annual Kelce Car Jam earlier in the day.

Comedian Zac Townsend shared photos of himself posing with the NFL star, his brother Jason Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Instagram, following his performance at the historic Midland Theatre.

The first photo in the carousel shows Kelce flashing a peace sign to the camera while wrapping an arm around Townsend. The next image shows the comedian and Jason, 36, while a last snap highlights Townsend and Mahomes in a lounge area.

"Kansas City," Townsend captioned the post.

SplashNews Travis Kelce at the Kelce Car Jam event

Townsend gave another peek at the festivities on his Instagram Stories, where he shared a photo of himself with Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, with the caption, "Go birds!"

Earlier in the day, Travis appeared at his annual fundraiser event, which benefits his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation, with his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, Jason and Kylie, plus and Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

While speaking on stage, Travis revealed what would bring him joy amid his birthday celebrations.

"How about we go get a win on Monday night? How about that? You guys up for that?" he said to the cheering crowd, in reference to the Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7.

As for the birthday gift he wants this year, Travis told PEOPLE exclusively, "Another Super Bowl, if you’ve got one!"

In his first three games of the season, Travis struggled to maintain his usual stats, chalking it up to "not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays."

During week 4, the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in a thrilling road game, where Travis recorded 89 yards — which is more than in all three of his previous games combined.

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87)

Travis recently made his debut on Ryan Murphy's series Grotesquerie, where he appears to play a nurse in a hospital treating the husband of Niecy Nash-Betts' character, Detective Lois Tryon.

His character revealed on the Oct. 2 episode that he was a recovering drug addict before moving to Alaska, and that he worked as a male stripper.



