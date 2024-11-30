Travis Kelce Celebrates Fellow NFL Star Josh Allen’s Engagement to Hailee Steinfeld: ‘Congratulations’

Kelce and Allen both starred in Pepsi's NFL commercial earlier this year and have traded friendly jabs with each other over the years

JC Olivera/Getty; Josh Allen/Instagram A photo of Travis Kelce, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen.

Travis Kelce is celebrating Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's love!

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 35, applauded the couple’s engagement on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 29.

In the comments section of the post announcing their engagement news, which shows the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 28, proposing to the actress, 27, Kelce wrote, “Congratulations!!! 🙌🙌👏👏."

Joining the tight end with congratulatory messages were Allen’s team, who responded “LET’S GOOOOOO!! ❤️💙," as well as the official NFL Instagram page, which wrote, "Congrats 🫶."

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Gab Davis also commented, “Yes sirrrr ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️congrats," as former Bills and Philadelphia Eagles player LeSean McCoy said, “Congrats franchise ❤️." Bills defensive end Javon Solomon, meanwhile, replied, “🤞🏿❤️."



Allen and Kelce both starred in Pepsi’s "Make Your Gameday Epic" campaign ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season earlier this year, alongside Derrick Henry and Justin Jefferson.

They have been friends who have traded friendly jabs over the years — especially when it comes to their respective relationships.

In August 2023, Allen joked that “friendship bracelets" weren’t the best way to "attract a superstar talent" after Kelce recalled his attempt to give now-girlfriend Taylor Swift his number on a bracelet on his New Heights podcast.

Allen said at the time that he was "surprised" that Swift, 34, wasn't interested in Kelce's offer, explaining, "It's hard to say no to Travis Kelce."

Ezra Shaw/Getty Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 2 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After Kelce and Swift got together, Allen weighed in on the pop star’s attendance at NFL games and her spotlight on the official NFL broadcasts in October 2023. At the time, he said that Swift's attendance at games is "obviously good for the brand."

"I think it's attracted a lot of viewers to what we're doing, and I guess in this business, you're either growing or you're dying," Allen added.

Allen proposed to Steinfeld on Nov. 22. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that their families are excited about the engagement news. "They’ve been head over heels from the start," the insider said.

Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in May 2023, and the couple then made their first public appearance together at an NHL game at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo in October 2023.

They later took their relationship Instagram official in July 2024 with a photo of themselves embracing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

