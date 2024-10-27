Travis Kelce Channels Elvis Presley as the Chiefs Head to Las Vegas for Game Against the Raiders

The tight end's latest travel outfit included a colorful bowling shirt not unlike ones the King of Rock and Roll wore

Kansas City Chiefs/Instagram Travis Kelce prepares to travel to Las Vegas

Travis Kelce is giving Elvis Presley a run for his money.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, appeared to channel the late music legend on Saturday, Oct. 26, as he and his team left for Las Vegas, where they will face the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

For his "Viva Las Vegas"-inspired fashion moment, Travis opted for a black, white and red bowling shirt reminiscent of the "Jailhouse Rock" singer's style. He coordinated the shirt with matching pants and black sneakers (no blue suede shoes here).

Travis' voluminous hair also wasn't unlike Presley's.

"Next stop: Las Vegas 🛫," the Chiefs' official Instagram account captioned a clip of Travis in the striking look. Also featured in the clip was quarterback Patrick Mahomes, looking dapper in a maroon suit with a navy blue tie and black slides.

Travis' previous travel day outfits have not disappointed. While flying to San Francisco to take on the 49ers, he opted for a blue corduroy suit. Fans joked that he was dressed as "Midnights (Travis’ Version)," referring to his girlfriend Taylor Swift's 2022 album.



Kansas City Chiefs/Instagram Travis Kelce's Las Vegas travel outfit

Weeks before, the New Heights podcast host wore an all-black ensemble complete with gold chains and leather slides on a flight to Atlanta to face the Falcons in September.

Some Swifties theorized that this outfit was a nod to Reputation (Taylor's Version), the highly anticipated re-recording of Swift's 2017 album which Swift, 34, has yet to announce.



Earl leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Elvis Presley in 1956

One recent outfit of Travis' even caught his brother, Philadelphia Eagles alum Jason Kelce's attention. During the Oct. 16 episode of their podcast, Jason, 36, roasted his sibling for his NSFW shirt, which featured a horse and outlines of people engaging in questionable behavior.

"It's a button-down with horses and people f------ on it," he said of the eyebrow-raising patterns. When pressed for more information on the "ridiculous" shirt, the father-of-three added, "That woman is riding that man."



XNY/Star Max/GC Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out in New York City on Oct. 11, 2024

The Chiefs have had their opponents all shook up this NFL season. They are the only team to be undefeated since football returned this fall.

Following their Sunday matchup against the Raiders, the Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Kansas City on Monday, Nov. 4.

