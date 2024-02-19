Travis Kelce cooed over Patrick Mahomes’ kids after Super Bowl as video shows
There has been a lot of great post-Super Bowl content shared since the Chiefs’ defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Las Vegas.
As usual, the mic’d-up video from the NFL has been outstanding, and people have shared photos and videos from the Chiefs’ on-field celebration at Allegiant Stadium.
That includes a couple of cute moments between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the kids of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.
To start, here is a video of Kelce cooing at 1-year-old Bronze Mahomes as Chiefs CEO/Chairman Clark Hunt was about to receive the Lombardi Trophy from commissioner Roger Goodell.
travis saying hi to bronze mahomes is my favorite thing ever pic.twitter.com/bQMC6sg0eI
— makenna (@eaglesstshirt) February 17, 2024
And then there is this adorable photo of Kelce saying hello to Sterling Mahomes, who will turn 3 years old on Tuesday.
If this isn’t the cutest photo EVER @tkelce @PatrickMahomes @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/Cuh9twJBSH
— Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) February 17, 2024
Speaking of Sterling, she celebrated her birthday in Texas over the weekend, and Brittany Mahomes shared photos and videos on her Insta stories. It was a butterfly theme and included a bounce house.
The Mahomeses shared a video of the day, which you can view here.