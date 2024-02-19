Advertisement

Travis Kelce cooed over Patrick Mahomes’ kids after Super Bowl as video shows

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read

There has been a lot of great post-Super Bowl content shared since the Chiefs’ defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Las Vegas.

As usual, the mic’d-up video from the NFL has been outstanding, and people have shared photos and videos from the Chiefs’ on-field celebration at Allegiant Stadium.

That includes a couple of cute moments between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the kids of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

To start, here is a video of Kelce cooing at 1-year-old Bronze Mahomes as Chiefs CEO/Chairman Clark Hunt was about to receive the Lombardi Trophy from commissioner Roger Goodell.

And then there is this adorable photo of Kelce saying hello to Sterling Mahomes, who will turn 3 years old on Tuesday.

Speaking of Sterling, she celebrated her birthday in Texas over the weekend, and Brittany Mahomes shared photos and videos on her Insta stories. It was a butterfly theme and included a bounce house.

The Mahomeses shared a video of the day, which you can view here.