Travis Kelce cooed over Patrick Mahomes’ kids after Super Bowl as video shows

There has been a lot of great post-Super Bowl content shared since the Chiefs’ defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Las Vegas.

As usual, the mic’d-up video from the NFL has been outstanding, and people have shared photos and videos from the Chiefs’ on-field celebration at Allegiant Stadium.

That includes a couple of cute moments between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the kids of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

To start, here is a video of Kelce cooing at 1-year-old Bronze Mahomes as Chiefs CEO/Chairman Clark Hunt was about to receive the Lombardi Trophy from commissioner Roger Goodell.

travis saying hi to bronze mahomes is my favorite thing ever pic.twitter.com/bQMC6sg0eI — makenna (@eaglesstshirt) February 17, 2024

And then there is this adorable photo of Kelce saying hello to Sterling Mahomes, who will turn 3 years old on Tuesday.

Speaking of Sterling, she celebrated her birthday in Texas over the weekend, and Brittany Mahomes shared photos and videos on her Insta stories. It was a butterfly theme and included a bounce house.

The Mahomeses shared a video of the day, which you can view here.