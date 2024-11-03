Travis Kelce Dances Alongside Taylor Swift's Mom During 'So High School' at Indianapolis Show, Gets 'Karma' Shout Out

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was in attendance for the second night of Swift's Eras Tour in the Indiana capital

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty; PTR/Star Max/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift had a very special guest during night two of her Eras Tour in Indianapolis.

The 34-year-old pop superstar took over the Indiana capital's Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 2 and her boyfriend Travis Kelce was in the crowd cheering her on.

A photo posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan showed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, smiling as he walked into the stadium on Saturday night.

"Travis Kelce is in attendance at N2 of #IndyTSTheErasTour," the caption of the post read.

Kelce was also spotted in the VIP area with Swift's mom, Andrea, during the singer's performance of "So High School," a song from her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department which is widely believed to be about him.

In a video posted on TikTok, Kelce smiled and danced alongside Andrea as Swift reached the end of the song. After filming the athlete and the singer's mom, the fan filming could be heard saying, "Oh my god," as they turned the camera back to Swift on stage.

James Gourley/Shutterstock Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia in February 2024.

Another angle posted on X showed Kelce dancing and cheering as his girlfriend finished the track, as the pop superstar's mother was visible by his side.

Elsewhere in the show, Swift gave her boyfriend a nod when she changed the lyrics of "Karma" to "Karma is guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," as she typically does when her boyfriend is in attendance.

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A video on X of the sweet moment saw fans erupt into cheers as the singer altered the words of the song. Meanwhile, toward the end of the song, fans captured footage of the NFL star heading backstage.

Meanwhile another fan video posted on X showed Swift and Kelce leaving the stadium together after the end of the show.

The NFL star and the "Blank Space" singer first sparked dating rumors in September 2023, before confirming their romance by stepping out hand-in-hand in New York City the following month. The couple has supported one another in their respective careers throughout their relationship, with Kelce attending Swift's Eras Tour shows in the U.S., Australia, Singapore and more, while she has attended multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, including the 2024 SuperBowl in February.

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on Sept. 8, 2024 in New York City.

Related: Taylor Swift Recovers Like a Pro After Stage Malfunction During TTPD Section of New Orleans Eras Tour Show

Swift's massively successful Eras Tour will take a break after the Indianapolis run before picking back up on Nov. 14 for a string of dates at Rogers Centre in Toronto before closing out the tour with three nights at the BC Place in Vancouver from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9.

My view of the TayRoomba malfunction during “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” + Taylor Swift going on with the show without it because she can do it with a broken … prop 🥁 #NOLATSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/RBbMz8Juh8 — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) October 28, 2024

During a tour stop in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 27, Swift expertly brushed off a stage malfunction. When the moving reflective box — affectionately referred to as the "Tayroomba" by fans — stopped working when she launched into “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?" the singer continued her choreography onstage with her dancers.

She then had to perform Tortured Poets Department cut "Down Bad" without the platform for the first time, but she managed just fine with the aid of her dancers.