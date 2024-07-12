Travis Kelce dedicates karaoke contest win to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift may be the world’s hottest pop star traveling the world with her record-smashing Eras Tour — but her boyfriend Travis Kelce has just proved he can also win over an audience with his singing.

On Thursday, the Super Bowl champ grabbed the microphone at a karaoke competition in Nevada and delighted his fans with a rendition of “Here I Go Again,” a power ballad by the British rock group Whitesnake originally released in 1982.

Kelce, who was notably absent from the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, took the stage at the American Century Championship charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, wearing khaki cargo shorts and a USA color-blocked, long-sleeved shirt before belting out the glam metal classic.

While his singing might not exactly get him a Grammy anytime soon, Kelce’s passionate performance clearly hit all the right notes.

After he was announced as the winner of the contest, the 34-year-old jumped for joy and dedicated the award to his famous girlfriend.

“Taylor, this is for you!” he said on the mic, pretending to be crying. “I love you guys!” he added, addressing the audience.

Kelce’s karaoke win in front of a modest crowd in Lake Tahoe comes just two weeks after the sports superstar took the stage in London — in front of a crowd of nearly 90,000 screaming Swifties.

He joined his girlfriend on the third night of her tour stop at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 23, during her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”