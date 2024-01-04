Travis Kelce details 'fun' New Year's Eve spent with Taylor Swift

During Wednesday's episode of his podcast New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs star discussed New Year's Eve, which he celebrated with his girlfriend and his mum Donna Kelce, among others. The celebrations included Travis' New Year's Eve football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs beat the Bengals 25-17. Jason Kelce, Travis' brother and co-host, asked during the episode, "How was having mom there for that game? Pretty good?" Travis replied, "It was fun, yeah. And then we all got to celebrate New Year's together." It was cool man, to have all the friends and family…”