Travis Kelce Embraces Florals with a Pink Flower Jacket as He Arrives at Kansas City Chiefs Game in Los Angeles

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's team is looking for a Super Bowl three-peat this NFL season

TheImageDirect.com Travis Kelce arrives at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 29 for the Kansas City Chiefs game.

Travis Kelce is stepping into the big game in style!

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, arrived at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. in a floral jacket ahead of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Kelce, who’s known for his bold style, wore a white shirt and a black pair of slacks as he headed to the game. He completed the look with a black collared jacket covered in pink flowers.

The tight end — whose girlfriend Taylor Swift has also made some fashion statements with her looks at two Chiefs games this season — looked focused on the task ahead as he entered the stadium, rocking sunglasses and a mustache with his AirPods in.

TheImageDirect.com Travis Kelce arrives at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 29.

Kelce has sported a number of facial hair looks over his career, and previously joked on an episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he saves the ‘stache for when he doesn’t “have any paid appearances.”

Or, he joked, when “I'm not subject to doing anything where I have to team up with a company and look presentable."

The Chiefs are heading into Sunday’s game undefeated, having won their games this NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons. The team is looking for a Super Bowl three-peat, and are hoping to become the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row.

TheImageDirect.com Travis Kelce arrives at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 29.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine last fall, Kelce called himself an "impulse shopper," and admitted that he spends at least three hours picking out an outfit for his short commute to the locker room before each Chiefs game.

“I kind of just do it off of instinct. It really just does down to the wire,” he told the outlet of how he creates his outfits, adding that he finds joy in the “creative process of the panic to just throw something together.”

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 5.

Kelce is currently gearing up for his debut in Ryan Murphy’s series Grotesquerie, which premiered on Sept. 25. Though the athlete's character has yet to appear, his mom Donna Kelce told PEOPLE at the series’ N.Y.C. premiere that she’s “not really” nervous about his acting debut.

“I've been watching these guys for years, ever since they were 3 years old on the field or playing sports or band or whatever at school — in plays,” she said. “You know, it's just a mom watching her kids."



