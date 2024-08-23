Travis Kelce’s fashion choice before Chiefs game was subtle nod to Taylor Swift

Most Chiefs players again chose a casual look for their preseason game Thursday against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It should come as no surprise as quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed his pregame choice of attire in last year’s Netflix docuseries, “Quarterback.”

“My routine is the same every time. I’m very superstitious,” Mahomes said on the show. “If it’s a home game, I usually wear some casual clothes. And if it’s an away game, I’ll throw on the suit and show out a little bit.”

Mahomes advertised his Throne Sport Coffee as he walked to the locker room on Thursday.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives for the game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wore a USA Basketball T-shirt, just weeks after the American men’s and women’s teams won gold medals at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

The Kith USA basketball champions vintage tee is currently selling for $174 on the resale site stockx.com.

But there likely was an even deeper meaning to his fashion choice.

You may recall that when Kelce was in England to see girlfriend Taylor Swift in June, he was wearing a Team USA Olympic cap when meeting Prince William and his kids.

And Swift wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour and is coming back to the United States (or already is here). So that’s another possible link for the American shirt. Here is Kelce’s arrival on Thursday.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce arrives for the game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce arrives for the game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. (082224, Arrowhead Stadium)

One person who did dress up: kicker Harrison Butker.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker arrives for game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Fullback Carson Steele wore a Chiefs top and UCLA shorts. That’s where he played last fall.

Chiefs fullback Carson Steele arrives for the game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Here is offensive lineman C.J. Hanson.

Chiefs offensive lineman C.J. Hanson arrives for the game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Here is wide receiver Justin Watson, who looked sharp in black.

Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson arrives for the game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

The Chiefs shared photos of more of the players arriving, and running back Louis Rees-Zammit wore a Manchester United 98/00 Home classic jersey by Umbro ($62, soccershopclub.com).

Quarterback Chris Oladokun wore a linen-blend baseball jersey by Elwood ($95, Nordstrom). With raglan sleeves that gave it a classic, baseball look, it had a cropped, boxy fit, lightweight and breezy.

Rookie offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia opted for upscale casual in an embossed, long-sleeve shirt by French-Spanish luxury house Balenciaga. The logo was big and bold on the front of the $1,200 T-shirt.

Rookie tight end Jared Wiley looked unique, too, in a purple shirsey bearing the name the San Jose Barracuda hockey team, the AHFL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, adopted for three games last year to honor Hispanic heritage. Los Tigres Del Mar means tiger of the sea in English.

The $100 polyester, screen-printed shirt had Tigres Del Mar on the left shoulder and SJ on the right. It is currently sold out at sharksproshop.com.

Here is Wiley’s jersey:

#Chiefs rookie TE Jared Wiley wearing the minor league hockey San Jose Barracuda’s Del Mar Tigres jersey..



