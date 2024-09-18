Travis Kelce Gave Patrick Mahomes a Louis Vuitton Golf Bag for His 29th Birthday: 'Gonna Be Sweet'

Mahomes, who turned 29 on Sept. 17, opened up about the gift in a recent podcast interview

Ezra Shaw/Getty Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce gave his friend Patrick Mahomes a very stylish birthday gift.

On the Tuesday, Sept. 17, episode of “The Drive” podcast, Mahomes said that Kelce, 34, gifted him a Louis Vuitton golf bag for his 29th birthday, which he celebrated on Tuesday.

“Travis got me a Louis Vuitton golf bag so that is gonna be sweet,” the Chiefs quarterback shared.

He continued, “I don’t know how much I can use that on the golf course but it will be nice to have."

Mahomes didn't specify if the bag was custom made or one of Louis Vuitton's existing offerings, which range in price from er bags range from $22,600 to $31,500.



Ezra Shaw/Getty Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Related: Patrick Mahomes Commends Travis Kelce's 'Remarkable' Training Camp, Says the Tight End 'Loves Working'

Earlier this summer, Kelce's appearance at a charity golf tournament made headlines after he accidentally hit a spectator with a ball. The tight end joined his brother Jason, WWE star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and many others in the 2024 American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on Friday, July 12.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

During hole 16 of the course, he went for a big drive, and hit a fan in the back of the head in the process. The fan appeared to be a woman in her 20s. An eyewitness said streaks of blood could be seen through her blonde hair. Paramedics quickly arrived on the scene and after a few minutes of tending to her, she was able to stand up again.

Kelce walked over to check on her, joking that the least he could do after the accident was take a picture with her.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Patrick Mahomes with son Bronze.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mahomes spent his 29th birthday with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their two children. The NFL star reposted a photo Brittany shared on Instagram Stories in which he cuddles on the couch with his son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, who turns two in November.

“Bday cuddles for dad,” Brittany, 29, wrote alongside a white heart emoji.

She also shared a birthday tribute to her husband with a carousel post of family photos.

“Happy Birthday to one of the greatest humans ever, my husband, best friend and the best daddy ever!,” Brittany wrote in the caption. “We are so grateful you are ours! We Love Youuuuuu🤍.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.