Travis Kelce Gushes Over Girlfriend Taylor Swift, Calling Her the 'Best Performer Out Here'

In the season 3 debut episode of "New Heights," Travis and Jason Kelce welcomed Adam Sandler to "Club 92"

Travis Kelce is ready for the compliments!

In a conversation with Adam Sandler on the debut episode of season 3 of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason, the NFL tight end was on the receiving end of more than a few kudos from the actor and comedian about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“By the way what a girl. What a girl,” Sandler, 57, said about the superstar, to which Travis replied, “You know it. You know it. Best performer out here.”

Sandler went on to share that Swift, 34, holds legendary status in his family.

“Dude, she means so much to our house,” the Spaceman actor said, adding that when he and his daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15 — whom he shares with wife Jackie, 49 — attended the premiere of Swift’s Eras Tour film in Los Angeles last October, she made a special effort to connect with the girls, who starred in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah with their dad.

“She talked to the kids and talked to them about their movie,” Sandler said. “You know, they did this bat mitzvah movie, and she talked about what she liked in it, and she just floors my family.”

In footage taken at the premiere last fall, Swift was seen hugging Sandler and both his daughters after the movie ended.

The Uncut Gems star went on to further endorse the relationship between the Grammy award-winning singer and the three-time Super Bowl champion.

“At first when you guys first started dating, my God was my family like, 'Yes! Look how good they are together. Look how he's a gentleman and and she's having so much fun with him.' Like, anytime Taylor's laughing with you, my whole f---ing family is like high-fiving.”

"So good, man," Travis then replied, and then added with a laugh, "You got me sweating over here,"



