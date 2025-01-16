Travis Kelce -- the newly self-proclaimed "No. 1 Swiftie" -- joined Stephen A. Smith on the Stephen A. Smith Show on Wednesday night, discussing everything from Kansas City's upcoming playoffs to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Overall, the Chiefs tight end just seems happy with his relationship and the support they offer each other.

"I'm enjoying all aspects of life. Me and Taylor are happy, and I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium," Kelce said of his non-football life.

Things naturally focused on Kelce's relationship with the 14-time Grammy winner (including how much Smith spent on concert tickets). Kelce was happy to gush over what helps him and Swift work so well.

"That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support. To be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you." Kelce stated. "That's why I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her, making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life."

On the flip side, Swift is supportive of Kelce continuing his football career if that's what he decides.

"She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," Kelce said. "She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I have all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

Check out the full interview, starting at the 21-minute mark.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Travis Kelce gushes about Taylor Swift's support with retirement questions swirling