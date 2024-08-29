Travis Kelce had the correct response when asked if he loved a Chiefs announcer more than Taylor Swift

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 22: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches preseason game action against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776158927 ORIG FILE ID: 2167183462

Travis Kelce got this one right about his girlfriend. No doubt about it.

During a panel on Wednesday night with Kansas City Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus, the voice of the team told Kelce and his teammates that he loved them.

Then, he glanced over at Kelce: “Do you love me more than Taylor [Swift]?”

Now, Travis knows what he's doing here. Even joking about this could send social media into a spiral and he'd be raked over the coals.

So, he said the exact right thing: "Maybe not."

Well done, sir. The laughs he got were great too. Here's that moment that went viral:

“Do you love me more than Taylor?”



“Maybe not.” - Travis Kelce!!! pic.twitter.com/5LzbuEopEf — 🏈👑 (@TayvisHaze) August 28, 2024

