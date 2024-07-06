Travis Kelce Heads Backstage as Taylor Swift Sings 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' During Amsterdam Show

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended his girlfriend's Eras Tour show on Friday, July 5

Travis Kelce knows how to make his mark at Taylor Swift's shows!

On Friday, July 5, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, attended Swift's Eras Tour show at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. There, he was spotted by delighted fans heading backstage just as Swift, also 34, changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" to reference him.

In a clip posted on TikTok, Kelce could be seen walking from the audience toward the side of the stage as a fan excitedly shouted, "It's Travis!"

Waving at concertgoers as he walked, Swift once again changed the lyrics of her song, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Another clip posted on X (formerly Twitter) showed Kelce embracing someone in a huge hug before entering the backstage area.

Earlier in the night, Kelce was spotted sitting in what appeared to be a suite as his girlfriend performed. In several clips posted on TikTok, the athlete sat in the audience holding a beverage and posed with fans for photos.

"He was in a suite the whole show!!" one fan account captioned a first clip.

Later that same evening, Swift and Kelce were captured leaving the backstage area at the end of the show together.

A clip showed Kelce encouraging the crowd's cheers before putting his arm around his girlfriend and planting a sweet kiss on her head.

Swift and Kelce first sparked dating rumours in September 2023, when the 14-time Grammy winner attended a Kansas City Chiefs games. The couple then went public with their romance in October 2023.

Since then, the pair has supported one another in their respective careers on multiple occasions, with Swift attending more than a dozen of Kelce's NFL games, including the 2024 Super Bowl in February.

Kelce, meanwhile, has attended his girlfriend's Eras Tour shows across the globe, including ones in Singapore, France, Kansas City, Buenos Aires, Argentina and London — where he made his debut on stage during the show on Sunday, June 23.

At the time, the football player appeared on the Wembley Stadium stage with Swift during her "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" outfit change as part of the singer's The Tortured Poets Department portion of her show.

During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast — which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce — the sports star revealed the rule he set himself for the moment he carried his girlfriend on stage.

“The one thing I told myself is, do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over this damn couch. The golden rule was do not drop Taylor, get her to the couch safely,” Kelce explained.



Swift performs in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena again on Saturday, July 6.



