Travis Kelce Kisses Taylor Swift in New Video: Inside His Support of ‘Tortured Poets’

To celebrate Taylor Swift’s new “Fortnight” music video for a track off her just-released Tortured Poets Department album, the singer released a 15-second compilation of clips on YouTube. It included an adorable moment between her and boyfriend Travis Kelce. In the short video, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end leans over to give her a smooch on the cheek as she’s stirring something in a pot.

In the clip, she’s wearing a black tank top, jeans, and a gold necklace, while Kelce is in a black cardigan and collared shirt. Swift seems surprised by the affectionate gesture and starts giggling before the montage moves on. The NFL star has been very supportive of his girlfriend’s 11th studio album release, according to a source speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

“He knows how much this means to her and thinks she's extremely talented,” the source said. “Taylor and Travis admire each other's creative processes and work ethic. They cheer each other on, respect each other’s opinions, and are open and communicative.”

They added that Swift “is so excited” about the release.

“She has put her heart and soul into the music, just like with everything she does, and can’t wait for her fans to listen to it and to share it with them,” they continued.

Two of the love songs on the album appear to be about Kelce, though some tracks touch on her past relationship with actor Joe Alwyn and brief fling with The 1975’s Matty Healy. On “The Alchemy,” Swift makes a number of football references.

“So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I’m the one to be,” she sings. “Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers chanted ‘cause they said / There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league / Where’s the trophy? He just comes, running over to me.”

In the compilation video, Swift is also seen in a Kansas University sweatshirt and playing pickleball with a Kansas City Chiefs paddle. It then showcases some of her other hobbies, like hitting the gym, sewing, baking, and boating with friends.

