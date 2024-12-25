Travis Kelce made an appearance in the teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 with Adam Sandler

It's been nearly 30 years since Adam Sandler's golf comedy, Happy Gilmore, hit theaters, and we're finally getting a sequel in 2025. But Sandler won't be the only star making an appearance in the movie.

When Happy Gilmore 2 was announced, we learned that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce would also play a role in the film. And while we didn't know what character exactly Kelce would be playing, we didn't have to wait long to get a first glimpse at Kelce in the movie.

Netflix released its first teaser trailer for the sequel on Christmas Day, and Kelce had the initial speaking part in the clip.

The movie will release on Netflix in 2025.

