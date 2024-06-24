Travis Kelce makes surprise onstage appearance at Taylor Swift’s concert - and fans are freaking out

Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance on stage at his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s concert, and fans are freaking out.

On June 23, the 34-year-old singer did her third show of the weekend at Wembley Stadium in London, after her boyfriend – Kelce – cheered her on from the VIP tent during her two previous concerts. However, after performing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” from The Tortured Poets Department album on Sunday, the NFL star made his way to the stage, where he posed as one of Swift’s backup dancers.

In one video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kelce could be seen wearing a tuxedo and black top hat, before he walked towards Swift – who was pretending to be dead on the stage floor, as part of her Eras Tour act.

While it’s usually one of the backup dancers who picks Swift up and carries her across the stage during the concerts, her boyfriend took the reins this time. After setting Swift down on a red couch, he proceeded to partake in the performative act that introduced her next song, “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

As two backup dancers proceeded to hold up Swift’s arms and legs, Kelce had a white fan in hand, which he used on himself and then on his girlfriend, to wake her up.

Another video of the transition then shows the “All Too Well” singer was awake, before she removed her white dress, as she was wearing a white bra and high-waisted shorts underneath. Her boyfriend proceeded to stand next to her, as he hilariously used a makeup brush on his face.

After Swift put on her white jacket, Kelce looked at her and pointed to the crowd, while also fanning himself with his hand. He then proceeded to jump up and down, before Swift playfully rolled her eyes at him. After dancing and moving his arms forward to introduce her, he then used the makeup brush on her face, as she sighed at him. One of the backup dancers then pushed Swift toward the front of the stage, prompting Kelce to smile and wave at her while she walked away. He then exited the stage, as the “Anti-Hero” singer went on to perform the next song on her setlist.

On social media, fans expressed how shocked they were to see that Kelce was briefly part of the Eras tour.

TRAVIS KELCE ONSTAGE THE ERAS TOUR LONDON NIGHT 3 ICONIC #LONDONTSTHEERASTOUR pic.twitter.com/Q9oFYLRhlW — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 23, 2024

“This was NOT on my bingo card,” one wrote, while another reacted: “That’s a superstar duo I didn’t see coming!”

Other people went on to applaud the couple’s relationship, since Kelce has attended many of his girlfriend’s shows since they started dating in 2023.

“Best celebrity couple of the decade by FAR,” one tweeted, while another added: “OMG THIS IS ICONIC.”

“There is something extremely poetic about Travis Kelce carrying Taylor Swift away after her heart was shattered,” one wrote, referring to how the moment came after Swift sang a song that seemingly referred to her ex.

During Swift’s first concert in London on June 21, Kelce first entered the VIP section and danced alongside his older brother Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie Kelce. Following the event, Swift shared her first-ever Instagram photo of her boyfriend, which also included a few famous guests at Friday’s concert: Prince William and his two oldest children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, eight.

🎥 Travis picking Taylor up and being part of the ICDIWAB transition onstage The Eras Tour London N3! #LondonTSTheErasTour via @folkutation1313 pic.twitter.com/gYGMcHiihM — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 23, 2024

On June 22, Kelce was spotted dancing in the VIP tent of Swift’s second show with some more famous faces, including Tom Cruise, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, and Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. The next day, Grant took to X to hilariously open up about attending the concert and hanging out with the NFL star there.

“Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.),” the Notting Hill star wrote.

He then referenced Swift’s 2019 song “London Boy”, writing: “Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8-year-old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.”