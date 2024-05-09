Travis Kelce’s Mom, Donna, Weighs In on His Future With Taylor Swift: ‘You Never Know...’

Martha Stewart dared to ask Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna, a bold (and technically prohibited) question on her podcast: What does Donna really think of her son’s future with Taylor Swift? Could Travis and Swift’s relationship be the endgame?

Donna answered diplomatically but optimistically, per Hello!, saying, “You never know. Time will tell, but I know that they’re both friendly. They’re both generous. They’re both loving. They’re both caring individuals.”

Stewart admitted that she had been told not to ask about Swift but did so anyway. She explained,“I know I was begged not to mention Taylor Swift, but I just want to say, you always look so great with her in the box when she was at the games with you.”

Donna is not the only person to offer new insight on Swift and Travis this week. On the Like a Farmer podcast, Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate James Winchester also recounted the star tight end’s behavior when Swift first attended a Chiefs game in September.

Seeing Swift there, “my first response was, ‘That’s pretty cool,’ so I walked up to Trav in the game, and we were on the sideline, and I just said, ‘Hey man, that’s cool she's here,’” Winchester recalled, via Entertainment Tonight. “He’s like, ‘Wait, what do you mean? Did they put her up on the Jumbotron or something?’

“[I told Travis], ‘Jay [White, the Chiefs’ assistant equipment manager] just told me right there. That’s awesome, man, good for you.’ He’s just kind of smiling, like, kind of blushing.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Full Relationship Timeline

Photo credit: Michael Owens - Getty Images

How their whirlwind romance took off, from podcast shoutout to Super Bowl kiss.

Taylor Swift’s 30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

Read Swift’s candid essay for ELLE about the life lessons she learned before hitting that milestone year.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Photo credit: Robert Kamau - Getty Images

Swift spent six years dating Alwyn. Revisit the history that Tortured Poets is expected to explore.

Swift spoke to Time in December about how she and Kelce dated for months privately ahead of her going to a Chiefs game.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said, referencing Travis’ New Heights shout-out in July 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”



Taylor Swift Doesn’t Hide the Travis Kelce References in ‘The Alchemy’

Photo credit: Patrick Smith

Swift literally uses the phrase “touch down” in this song about a love that happens “once every few lifetimes.” Read the lyrics.



Taylor Swift’s ‘The Albatross’ Lyrics Seemingly Reveal the Warnings Travis Kelce Got About Her

Photo credit: Michael Owens

Fans theorize this song captures the beginning of Swift and Kelce’s relationship and how they coped with public scrutiny.

Taylor Swift Sings About Wanting to Marry Travis Kelce in ‘So High School’

Photo credit: Johnny Nunez - Getty Images

Swift is not subtle about her feelings about Kelce and their high school-like romance in this love song’s lyrics.

You Might Also Like