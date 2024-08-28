Will Travis Kelce Play Adam Sandler's Son in “Happy Gilmore 2”? Actor Teases NFL Star's Role in Upcoming Sequel

"We got all the trust in the world you're going to bring Happy back and make him lovable again," Travis told Sandler on the season 3 premiere of 'New Heights'

Mike Coppola/Getty; Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic Adam Sandler in New York City on Aug. 20, 2024; Travis Kelce in Los Angeles on July 18, 2018

Adam Sandler is revealing an idea he initially had about Travis Kelce's role in Happy Gilmore 2.

Sandler appeared on the season 3 premiere of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Wednesday, Aug. 28, where he addressed the upcoming sequel and Travis' involvement.

"We were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it literally like, six months ago," said the actor, 57. "We were like, 'Imagine if Travis was my first baby, how funny that would be.' "

"I think I've got the swing down," said Travis, 34, revealing he went out and practiced his golf swing right after Sandler revealed last week on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that the Kansas City Chiefs player will be appearing in his Happy Gilmore sequel.



Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Adam Sandler in Santa Monica, California, on Feb. 18, 2024; Travis Kelce in Hollywood, California, on July 11, 2023

Sandler went on later in their conversation on the Kelce brothers' podcast, "Travis, we're gonna have fun."

"Because the scene you're doing is with so many great golfers. It's gonna be amazing. You're gonna be funny as hell," he said.

As for what the new movie will be about, Sandler shared that it "picks up from an older guy who played golf a long time. Some stuff goes on in his life, and he's different — he's a bit of a mess. And then we try to get his life cooking again."

"We got all the trust in the world you're going to bring Happy back and make him lovable again," Travis told their guest.



Courtesy Everett Collection Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore (1996)

Reports began swirling that Sandler was developing a sequel to Happy Gilmore back in March, when one of his costars in the original movie, Christopher McDonald, said during a radio interview on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan that Sandler had recently shown him "the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2."

In April, Sandler's longtime friend and former costar Drew Barrymore also hinted that the movie was in the works after she said she spoke with him. Netflix then confirmed on May 15 that Sandler is teaming up with the streamer for the forthcoming sequel.

At the premiere of Sandler's new comedy special Adam Sandler: Love You on Tuesday, Aug. 20, the actor and comedian told PEOPLE that the prospect of filming the upcoming sequel to his beloved 1996 golf comedy has him revved up for production.



"Well, we worked hard trying to write something that we thought people would have a good time with, and I'm more than excited, probably the most excited I've been in many years to shoot something," he said.

