Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift praising him during VMAs speech

Travis Kelce thanked Taylor Swift after she included the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in her VMA speech (Getty Images for MTV)

Travis Kelce has subtly shown his thankfulness to Taylor Swift after she included him in her speech when accepting her MTV Video Music Award for “Video of the Year.”

On Wednesday, September 11, the “So High School” singer took home seven VMAs, making her total number of awards 30 which ties her with Beyonce for the most Moonmen earned by a single artist, when she received the award for “Fortnite”, featuring Post Malone, where she gushed about Kelce being on the set while she was filming it.

“I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting [the ‘Fortnight’ music video],” Swift said, reflecting on the video in her acceptance speech. “And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

“Everything this man touches turns into happiness, and fun, and magic, and I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

MTV posted a video of the speech on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “One person ONLY cheers louder for @taylorswift than I do – and that’s @killatrav.” One of the likes on the post, came from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end himself.

Kelce couldn’t attend the awards show this year due to his football practice in Missouri for the Chiefs’ upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 15.

Although he did make sure to let people know that he was rooting for her during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with his older brother, Jason Kelce.

“Hopefully, Taylor can walk away with a few!” the tight end said during Wednesday’s episode. “She’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight. Hopefully, she can walk away with some Moonmen. Those are some of the cooler trophies.”

Jason then chimed in, saying, “Let’s go, Tay! Come on, Tay!”

“Stay on top! Here we go! Wishing everyone the best, though,” Kelce added.

“Unless you’re up against Tay. Then I hope you...” Jason replied, before preventing himself from saying “lose.”

Throughout the night the Grammy winner also received the “Artist of the Year” award, “Best Collaboration,” “Best Pop,” “Best Editing,” and “Best Direction.”

Although fans gushed over the singer’s mention of Kelce, she also used one of her speeches to remind people to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

“If you’re over 18 please register to vote for something else that is important – the presidential election,” she said, after thanking her fans for voting for her.

The statement came after the “Karma” singer formally endorsed Kamala Harris for president after watching her debate with Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 10.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most,” she wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram.

“As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” she continued.

The post featured an image of her with her cat Benjamin Button, which appeared to be a statement about Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, as she signed off the post “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”