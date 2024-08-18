Travis Kelce is in His ‘Reputation’ Era While Taylor Swift’s in London

On Saturday, August 17, Travis Kelce arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in an outfit that seemed to reference girlfriend Taylor Swift. Swift was spending the evening serenading the audience of her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Kelce was at Swift’s last round of shows at Wembley, but the Kansas City Chiefs needed their star player for their first preseason game of the new season.

The Chiefs shared a clip of Kelce walking up to the venue wearing an outfit in the colors of Swift’s 2017 album Reputation, which it has been rumored she will soon release the re-recording of, otherwise known as Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Kelce wore a black shirt and matching shorts with silver and red trim.

The outfit in itself might not mean anything. However, Swift loves planting Easter eggs everywhere so she might have planted one on her boyfriend. And, to add to the evidence, Swift exited the stage at Wembley on Saturday while making a hand gesture that resembled a snake slithering off, yet another Reputation reference.

She also performed “I Did Something Bad” as a surprise song from the album on Saturday, her first time singing it on this tour. And finally, while singing “22,” Swift gestured the number 20 instead. Fans believe that means she’ll be releasing Reputation (Taylor’s Version) on August 20, a concert date closest to August 21, the original date she released Reputation on in 2017.



Swift is said to have written the album mainly in London while she and actor Joe Alwyn first began dating. The former couple were together for six years before splitting in early 2023. Swift began recording her first six albums a second time after she was unable to get the rights back from first Big Machine Records and then Shamrock Recordings. With her new album releases, she will own the full master rights to her songs again.



