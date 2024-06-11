Travis Kelce Reveals What He’d Do If He Were U.S. President — and Air Force One Features Heavily

Kelce, 34, appeared in his team’s new TikTok video on Monday, June 10, following their May 31 visit to the White House

Andrew Harnik/Getty Travis Kelce and President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House on May 31, 2024 in Washington, DC

Travis Kelce is a team player ‘till the end.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, appeared in his team’s new TikTok video on Monday, June 10 and opened up about what he’d do if he were the U.S. President.

Speaking from the White House during his team’s visit on May 31 to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII win, Kelce revealed he’d use his presidential power to organize a Kansas City Chiefs' trip to Hawaii.

“I would take Air Force to Hawaii,” the athlete said in reference to the presidential aircraft. Asked who would be on the plane with him, Kelce replied, “The Squad. Hopefully we can all fit. I think we could all fit on there.”

Chiefs/TikTok Travis Kelce revealing what he'd do if he were president

Kelce’s teammate George Karlaftis also revealed what he would do if he were to become president.

“My family’s over in Greece man, you know, half my family,” Karlaftis, 23, said. “So I’d fly them over and just enjoy the White House. Maybe run around, they have a golf course out there.”

The Chiefs' second consecutive White House visit also saw Kelce step on the presidential podium for a second time.

This came after he went viral for trying to speak on the podium after presenting President Joe Biden with a Kansas City Chiefs jersey during their visit on June 5, 2023.

"So, I've been waiting for this..." Kelce said at the time before teammate Patrick Mahomes, 28, playfully pushed him away from the podium while saying, “Sorry! Sorry!” to the crowd.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Travis Kelce at a welcome reception for Capital One's The Match VII at Wynn Golf Club on June 28, 2023 in Las Vegas

After Biden invited Kelce to speak at the podium on May 31, Kelce joked it was best for him not to speak due to the warning he was given.



"I'd have Travis come up here, but God only knows what he'd say," Biden, 81, said. “Travis, come here, it's all yours, pal."

"My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again," Kelce said as the crowd and his teammates laughed. "I'm not going to lie. President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I'd get tased. I'm going to go back to my spot, all right?"

