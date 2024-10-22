Travis Kelce reveals inspiration behind moustache 'tradition'

Travis Kelce has developed a "tradition" of growing a moustache at the start of the NFL season.

The 35-year-old sports star has revealed that his distinctive look is partially inspired by Andy Reid, his coach at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis - who has been dating pop star Taylor Swift since 2023 - told PEOPLE: "I grow out the stache every training camp - or at least I have the past three or four years since we've been making these title runs in honour of coach Andy Reid. He is the walrus!"

Travis also explained that some of his teammates have followed his example.

He said: "It wasn't just me, a couple of the offensive linemen and a couple of the skill players on the offence all did it the first year."

Meanwhile, Travis previously admitted that he used to "lose [his] cool a lot of the time" when he under-performed on the football field.

Travis also explained how his on-field mentality has evolved over the years.

He said on the 'New Heights' podcast: "I stopped caring about stats about four or five years ago.

"I just went out there and started to play free and play for my guys. Sure enough, I think that’s the better mentality. You think about it more play by play and what your job is on that specific play."

Travis made a relatively modest start to the NFL season - but he's now much more philosophical about his own performances.

He said: "For whatever reason, these past two games it hasn’t gone that way for me.

"That’s football, man. I’m not about to sit here and get frustrated about it. I used to get really, really p***** off and almost lose my cool a lot of the time from not having that success knowing I demand that out of myself.

"I just like to play the game to such a high level of accountability that it’s tough for me to deal with me being mediocre or having stats that represent that."