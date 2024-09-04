Travis Kelce Reveals New Nickname for Taylor Swift While Gushing About Joining Her on Stage

Travis Kelce has officially unveiled his nickname for Taylor Swift—though, honestly, it's one we all use so join the club buddy. The moment went down during Travis' appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, where he chatted about joining Taylor on stage at the Eras Tour.

"Taylor knew when the lights are on, I'm gonna have some fun," he mused. "She put me in a position where I didn't have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up."

The Chiefs tight end said Taylor made sure he was 100 percent comfortable joining her on stage, saying: "There was definitely that extra like, 'Wait, are you sure you want to do this?' But she was so fun about it, and you know, I'm always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay."

Cuuuute!

And as a reminder, Travis' moment in the spotlight got a rave from Taylor, who posted "I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰"

Taylor is officially done with the European leg of the Eras Tour, and has a full month off (basically all of September) before she starts up again in the United States and then Canada. Apparently, she and Travis will be spending a ton of time together this month—and they were already spotted vacationing in Rhode Island!

