Travis Kelce Reveals What He Wants for His 35th Birthday While Attending His Annual Kelce Car Jam (Exclusive)

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hosted the yearly fundraiser, which benefits his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation, on his birthday on Oct. 5

Kyle Rivas/Getty Travis Kelce, of the Kansas City Chiefs, entertains the crowd during Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheater

Cheers to another year of Travis Kelce!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end turned 35 on Saturday, Oct. 5, and celebrated with family and friends at his annual Kelce Car Jam in Kansas City, Mo. Fans showed their love for the NFL star by singing "Happy Birthday" to him and presenting him with cards to mark the special occasion.

As for the birthday gift he wants this year, Travis told PEOPLE exclusively, "Another Super Bowl, if you’ve got one!"

Travis was joined by his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce to ring in his 35th year at the festival, which benefits his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation. Guests — who included Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his pregnant wife Brittany — enjoyed a variety of food and drink options and access to a display of vintage cars.

Speaking onstage to the crowd, Travis shared what else would make him happy as he celebrates his latest birthday. "How about we go get a win on Monday night? How about that? You guys up for that?" he said to loud cheers, referring to the Chiefs' matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7.

Related: Travis Kelce Rejects Idea That He Had a Comeback Game on Sunday: ‘Still Didn’t Have an Outstanding Game’

Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift — whose grandmother Marjorie shares a birthday with the singer's boyfriend — was not there to celebrate the NFL star's birthday.

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen during the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships

Swift, 34, is preparing for her final shows of the record-breaking Eras Tour. And while some fans panicked that the superstar singer didn't attend Travis' last two away games, a resurfaced clip from the NFL star's 2016 dating show, Catching Kelce, he said, “If you’re dating a professional athlete I do not believe, at least for me, that you need to go to all the games.”

“I mean, there’s eight home games, eight away games, plus playoffs. I don't even expect my parents and my friends to make every single game,” Travis added at the time.

Related: Travis Kelce Jokes His Major in College Taught Him 'How to Not Go to Jail' in Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Trailer

The Chiefs are holding a perfect 4-0 record on the new season, but Travis has voiced frustration with his own performances in the first four games.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In Kansas City's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 29, Travis posted 89 yards — more than in his first three games combined — but during an episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the tight end said he can still play better.

"A big game is like, I score a touchdown or something," Travis told his brother Jason, 36.

"I was accountable this game, I didn’t have any drops, which is what happened in Atlanta to make me feel like I had a bad game," he continued. "I didn’t have an outstanding game."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.