Travis Kelce Says He ‘Cannot Wait to See Everybody's Reaction' to Him in “Grotesquerie”: 'Buckle Up!'

The NFL star spoke about his role in the Ryan Murphy-led FX series on the latest episode of his 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce' podcast

FX Networks/Youtube Travis Kelce in 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce is excited for fans to see his acting debut in Grotesquerie!



Speaking on the latest episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, released on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Travis, 34, discussed his anticipation of the fan reaction to him appearing in Ryan Murphy-led FX series as he teased his role ahead of the series premiere.

“I cannot wait to see everybody's reaction of me being in a mystery thriller. Kinda scary,” he said. “What the f--- is going on? It'll get you thinking now.”

“I get sucked into those [mystery-thriller] shows so easy,” Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother and podcast co-host, said.

“Buckle up, boys!” Travis warned.

FX Networks Travis Kelce in the trailer for 'Grotesquerie'

Jason, 36, then asked him about his upcoming part in the series, “Are you even alive?”

“Are any of us alive, Jason?” Travis playfully deflected, before giving a mixed response. “No. You're … It might be a little of that. I don't maybe though.”

“I don't know what to expect,” Jason said, with Travis adding, “Yeah, me neither.”

His comments come after show creator Murphy, 58, recently gave a rave review of the NFL star's performance in the horror series.

"We had a ball, and he's just the most delightful person,” Murphy told Entertainment Tonight. "He showed up off-book. He knew all his lines, he knew all Niecy [Nash-Betts]'s lines. And he was a little nervous at first — as, I mean, I would be too."

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Travis Kelce makes his acting debut in 'Grotesquerie'

Nash-Betts, 54, shared with PEOPLE ahead of the series premiere her predictions of the fan reaction to Travis on the show, saying, "I just think that fans are going to find him very charming in this role."

Speaking to PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of Grotesquerie on Monday, Sept. 23, Travis and Jason’s mother Donna Kelce, who attended as the Kelce family representative, said she’s “not really” nervous to see him on the show.



“I've been watching these guys for years, ever since they were 3 years old on the field or playing sports or band or whatever at school — in plays,” she told PEOPLE. “You know, it's just a mom watching her kids."

“I think this is something he's always had in the back of his mind. He's very coachable. That's one good thing he does,” she said, adding that Travis is "pretty good at just about anything he does because he’s got a good work ethic.”

Grotesquerie premieres its first two episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.





