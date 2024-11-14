Travis Kelce Says He and Jason Are 'Very Happy' in Their Relationships with Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce

“I shouldn’t say that we’re not experts, we’re kinda killing it," Jason said

TheStewartofNY/GC Images; Lisa Lake/Getty Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce

Travis and Jason Kelce continue to give out relationship advice via their newly created Heights Hotline podcast episodes, and they recently gave some insight to their own “happy” relationships.

The Kelce brothers kicked off the New Heights podcast spinoff by stating that although they may be “non experts” in the world of dating and relationships, they are both (per Travis) “two [people] very happy in relationships” with their significant others; Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce.

Jason then corrected his initial statement about lacking expertise in the area, by saying “I shouldn’t say that we’re not experts, we’re kinda killing it.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the brothers offered some tips to a woman looking for advice on where to find potential mates, while another caller voiced her issues with her partner’s lack of a beard.

David Calvert/Getty Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce

The Heights Hotline made its debut on Oct. 31 as part of a Wondery+ exclusive, and due to its overwhelming popularity with listeners (and “over 700 voicemails” according to Jason) the second episode has now dropped just two weeks later.

During the first episode, Travis and Jason answered a question from a man who wanted advice on how to spice up his relationship in the bedroom.

“Maybe you’ve just got to rekindle that flame,” Travis said.

Jason then added, "Wear some really skin-tight pants," he continued. “Show it off, sometimes they just want to see the goods. If you have a big rear end, just put some tight pants on and start doing some work."

He also suggested several other ideas, like, “just grab her ass, grab her right on the ass,” as well as doing some household chores to get her in the mood.

Gabriella Ricciardi/MLB Photos/Getty Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce

Kylie, however, was not on board with her husband’s words of wisdom, and in a light-hearted video posted to her TikTok on Nov. 2, the Philadelphia native shared her thoughts on Jason’s advice.

“If I had to guess based on my husband's dumbass response to this question, I would say that he’s probably gonna experience a spell of his wife not being interested”, Kylie joked.

“By now @New Heights 92%ers should know to take Jason’s advice with a grain of salt,” she added in the caption, referring to the podcast's listeners, who affectionately call themselves 92%ers.

And while Jason may be (slightly) in the doghouse with his relationship, Travis and Swift are still going strong, with the popstar attending his last two NFL games during her brief break from her Eras Tour. Swift will perform her final two weekends of shows beginning Friday, Nov. 15 in Toronto, and the following weekend in Vancouver, before finally wrapping up the nearly two-year-long Eras Tour.