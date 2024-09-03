Travis Kelce shed light on Taylor Swift’s football play designs for the Chiefs

While some Bills fans dread the thought of a postseason loss to the Chiefs on a play designed by superstar singer Taylor Swift, nothing is in Kansas City’s playbook.

Yet.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said last week that Swift had designed some football plays and that news quickly went viral.

Swift’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was on “The Rich Eisen Show” and was asked Monday about Swift’s football designs. Kelce praised Swift for her attention to detail in all aspects of her life.

“She has just been so open to learning the game. She didn’t know much about the rules and everything,” Kelce said. “And I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it, from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos and everything.

“She’s so detailed and a part of it that I think she was just curious about the profession. I know none of the plays have gotten to coach (Andy) Reid yet, but if they ever do, I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation.”

When the Chiefs start the 2024 season against the Ravens, you won’t hear of Reid sending in a play that was the brainchild of Swift.

Kelce noted that his girlfriend’s play designs all focus on one Chiefs player.

“She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me. So we’ll see if they can make coach Reid’s office,” Kelce said.

Eisen asked if Swift was just “scheming you open.”

Oh yeah. Well, it’s just got to give me the option.”

Here is the conversation, which included Kelce discussing his appearance at one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in London this summer, on “The Rich Eisen Show.”