Travis Kelce teases the idea of having children to 'become brilliant'

Travis Kelce has joked that he should have children to "become brilliant".

The 35-year-old NFL player - who is in a relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift - quipped he will think about starting a family after Ryan Fitzpatrick, one of the celebrity contestants on his quiz show 'Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?', claimed parenthood makes people "wiser".

During this week's episode of the Prime Video series, Travis asked: “Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter? Man, that’s all I had to do to become brilliant?”

Former NFL star Ryan replied: “Just have a baby", to which the audience cheered.

Meanwhile, Travis' beau Taylor is unlikely to join him and his family for Thanksgiving later this month, according to his mom Donna.

The 34-year-old singer spent last holiday without the Kansas City Chiefs star - and due to her "busy" schedule with her 'Eras Tour', his mom doesn't believe she will be joining them this year.

When asked if they were planning a big family feast, Donna insisted they are not doing much as Travis has a football game the following day.

Speaking on the 'Today' show, she said: “I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family.

“Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

And when quizzed on whether the 'All Too Well' hitmaker will be joining them, she replied: "She’s kinda busy right now.”

Taylor is in Canada for the final shows of her record-breaking tour, with her last date before Thanksgiving being 23 November in Toronto, before returning to the stage on 6 December in December 6.