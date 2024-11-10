Travis Kelce Ties Chiefs Touchdown Record as Girlfriend Taylor Swift Cheers Him on

The play tied Kelce with Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdown receptions in Chiefs franchise history

Travis Kelce is making Chiefs history — with Taylor Swift in his corner!

The tight end, 35, snagged his second touchdown catch of the 2024 NFL season as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 10, and made Chiefs history (quieting chatter about his performance so far) as Swift, 34, watched on at Arrowhead Stadium.

The two-yard, second-quarter scoring drive was not only the Chiefs' first touchdown of the game, but it was also a historic moment for Kelce. It brought him up to 76 career touchdown catches — a figure that ties him with Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdown receptions in franchise history, the Chiefs said.

TRAVIS FINDS THE END ZONE‼️ pic.twitter.com/jOEgziget1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 10, 2024

After his milestone play, Kelce could be seen spiking the ball in the end zone and celebrating with teammates Noah Gray and Samaje Perine, game footage shows.

Swift, meanwhile, celebrated her beau's big play in the suite at the Kansas City stadium, smiling, clapping and yelling as she looked down at him on the field.

The pop superstar was also joined by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, as she cheered on Kelce, whose play brought the score up to 14-10 at the half.

So far this season, Swift has cheered on her boyfriend at four other games, starting with the Sept. 5 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, which she watched in a suite with Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed, as well as her mom, Andrea.

Later in the fall, she also headed to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals, the New Orleans Saints and, most recently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 4.

And just as the Grammy winner was getting ready to finish up her final U.S. Eras Tour shows, Kelce made time to support her as well, joining the audience at one of her Indianapolis shows at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fans of Kelce saw a slower start from the veteran tight end in the Chiefs' first few games this season, but the Super Bowl champ said on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that he's learned how to manage his frustration instead of getting "really, really pissed off" like he had in the past.

"I used to get really, really pissed off and almost lose my cool," the Chiefs star said. "I just like to play the game to such a high level of accountability that it's just tough for me to deal with being mediocre or having stats that represent that."

Kelce also said he "stopped caring about stats about four or five years ago," which helped him be able to "just play free" and develop a "better mentality" around competition this season.