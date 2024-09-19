Travis Kelce was weirdly called 'Taylor Kelce' by official NFL YouTube video

US musician Taylor Swift and US NFL football player Travis Kelce attend the men's final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and USA's Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776152839 ORIG FILE ID: 2170236548

Remember that video from earlier this year previewing the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Miami Dolphins that called the Travis Kelce by a different name? It was "Travis Swift-Kelce," per the narrator.

Well, this time, Travis is going by a different last name in another video. Per that same voice previewing the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons, he had this to say: "Taylor Kelce, just five yards ..."

Yup. Fans hoping for an engagement might hope for Travis Swift-Kelce to become a reality someday, but Taylor Kelce would not be his name.

It's around the 3:15 mark of the video below.

Not the NFL posting this game review calling Travis, Taylor Kelce 😭 pic.twitter.com/h4uL99x054 — franny (@reputaydaya) September 19, 2024

